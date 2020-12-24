Google Meet, Duo hosted over 1 trillion minutes of video calls

-
ALSO READ
Google is planning to replace Duo video calling app with Meet: Report
Google brings group calling to Nest Hub Max, previews Google Meet features
Google Messages gets emojis, voice message, other WhatsApp-like features
Google Meet to continue unlimited calls in free plan till March 2021
Now see up to 49 people, including yourself, in Google Meet
-
As video calling became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, Google Duo and Google Meet hosted over one trillion minutes of video calls globally -- equal to more than 18 billion hour-long virtual workouts in a single year.
The company said that with your Gmail account, Meet calls are unlimited through March 31, 2021 so that families can enjoy holiday traditions without interruptions.
In 2020, Google added a Meet tab in Gmail so that with one tap, people can jump from an email to a video call.
"We also brought Meet to Nest Hub Max and Chromecast to help people get up, move around, and have hands-free calls at home," said Dave Citron, Director of Product Management, Google Duo & Google Meet.
"Google Meet and Google Duo were built with an emphasis on privacy and security, to keep your calls and meetings safe and your information private".
The Google app crossed 100 million users daily and its daily user numbers "had a peak of 235 million" in the third quarter of this year, according to the BBC.
At the Covid-19 peak in April-May, Google Meet teleconferencing service added about three million users per day.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company saw a 30-fold increase in usage since January.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU