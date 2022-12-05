JUST IN
WhatsApp starts working on 21 new emojis for future update: Report

In the latest beta build available on the Play Store, eight emojis have been updated, and 21 new emojis will soon be made available to all beta testers

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started working on 21 new emojis for the future update of the application.

The messaging platform also redesigned eight emojis which are already visible in the beta version, reports WABetaInfo.

In the latest beta build available on the Play Store, eight emojis have been updated, and 21 new emojis will soon be made available to all beta testers.

Meanwhile, on Friday, WhatsApp had started to roll out a new disappearing messages shortcut on the Android beta.

After downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.25.11 update, some users were able to access the shortcut feature.

Last month, the messaging platform had launched a yellow pages-style business directory in five countries.

The feature was rolled out across Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico and Colombia.

According to the company, the directory would help users to either search directly to find companies that are contactable on the service or browse by business types such as travel or banking.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:31 IST

