Google starts rolling out new update for Android Auto app: Report

The search giant has started rolling out a new update for the Auto app that finally brings dual SIM support.

With the new update, Auto now shows a pop-up that lets users choose which SIM they want to make a call from. Earlier, it would automatically place the call using the default SIM regardless of the phone's dual-SIM support, reports XDADevelopers.

first detailed dual SIM support coming to Auto back in September. At the time, the tech giant said that it would start rolling out the feature soon.

According to reports, the dual SIM support is rolling out with the Android Auto App version 7.1.614554. One can update Android Auto to the latest version from the Play Store. One can also get the latest APK from APKMirror.

Earlier, Music available on Android Auto also received one of its biggest redesigns adding navigation tabs and more.

As a part of the Music 4.30.50 Android app, this redesigned interface for Android Auto is a "fairly major shift" from the old interface.

By far the biggest change in the new Music interface on Android Auto is the four navigation tabs across the top.

There are four tabs in total, the first being a "Home" tab which includes shortcuts to recently played media.

Beyond just navigation, though, this new YouTube Music design for Android Auto also spruces up the main UI with more visual elements.

