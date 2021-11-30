Google starts rolling out new update for Android Auto app: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google releases another beta version of Android 12 OS for developers
Google undermined 3rd-party app stores on Android platform: Report
Google to launch Android 12L soon, OS suitable for bigger screens
Honda to use Google's Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2022
Google Photos Locked Folder option coming to all Android phones soon
-
The search giant Google has started rolling out a new update for the Android Auto app that finally brings dual SIM support.
With the new update, Android Auto now shows a pop-up that lets users choose which SIM they want to make a call from. Earlier, it would automatically place the call using the default SIM regardless of the phone's dual-SIM support, reports XDADevelopers.
Google first detailed dual SIM support coming to Android Auto back in September. At the time, the tech giant said that it would start rolling out the feature soon.
According to reports, the dual SIM support is rolling out with the Android Auto App version 7.1.614554. One can update Android Auto to the latest version from the Google Play Store. One can also get the latest APK from APKMirror.
Earlier, YouTube Music available on Android Auto also received one of its biggest redesigns adding navigation tabs and more.
As a part of the YouTube Music 4.30.50 Android app, this redesigned interface for Android Auto is a "fairly major shift" from the old interface.
By far the biggest change in the new YouTube Music interface on Android Auto is the four navigation tabs across the top.
There are four tabs in total, the first being a "Home" tab which includes shortcuts to recently played media.
Beyond just navigation, though, this new YouTube Music design for Android Auto also spruces up the main UI with more visual elements.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU