Google to auto-delete abortion clinic visits from users' location data

-
ALSO READ
Abortion ruling could increase extremist violence, says US govt report
US President Joe Biden blasts Supreme Court's abortion draft ruling
Roe v Wade: US SC's abortion ruling has set off new fights in other courts
US abortion ruling sparks debate, polarises activists across globe
US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights: Canadian PM Trudeau
-
Google has announced to automatically delete visits to abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters, weight loss clinics, and other potentially sensitive locations from users' location data.
The tech giant said that if their systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, "we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit. This change will take effect in the coming weeks".
The company's announcement on Friday came in the wake of Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade case and several states immediately outlawed abortions in the US.
The users can also turn off Google's location data altogether.
Facebook and Instagram are also removing posts from users who offered abortion pills via mail posts.
Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade case, social media users started shared posts offering to mail abortion pills to people whose access to abortion has been stripped away.
Facebook and Instagram immediately removed such posts.
Meanwhile, Google said that for Google Fit and Fitbit, it gives users settings and tools to easily access and control their personal data, including the option to change and delete personal information at any time.
"For example, Fitbit users who have chosen to track their menstrual cycles in the app can currently delete menstruation logs one at a time, and we will be rolling out updates that let users delete multiple logs at once," said the company.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU