Realme retains 7th spot in global smartphone market in Q4 2020

Realme on Monday announced that it has scored the seventh position in the global smartphone market.
According to market research firm Counterpoint's global smartphone report for the fourth quarter in 2020, Realme, which grew at 65 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) and shipped 42 million smartphones last year, was the fastest-growing smartphone brand globally in 2020.
"At realme, we follow our philosophy dare to leap into the forefront of innovation, design and product value, which is something that young people can resonate," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said in a statement.
The smartphone brand is also set to launch two new devices -- Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro -- in India in the first week of February.
Industry sources told IANS that Realme X7 and X7 Pro will be powered by MediaTek octacore Dimensity 800U processors and support 5G connectivity.
While X7 Pro features the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, the Realme X7 will house the Dimensity 800U SoC.
The Realme X7 series also offer punch-hole AMOLED display, 64MP quad-camera setup, among other exciting features.
The MediaTek SoC comes with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology. The chipset can get 2.3Gbps download speeds and is built using a 7nm process.
The company, last month, announced that it will also be one of the first brands to introduce a smartphone with MediaTek's new Dimensity 1200 flagship 5G smartphone chip, likely to be called X9, to build a dual flagship portfolio in 2021.
--IANS
vc/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
