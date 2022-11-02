Google unveils 20 finalists for annual 'Doodle For Google' competition

on Wednesday unveiled the 20 finalists of its annual "Doodle For Google" competition and invited the public to vote online for their favourite doodle in each of the five class-wise categories.

In the contest, approximately 1,00,000 students from 1,450 schools in more than 100 cities across the nation submitted entries under the theme, "In the next 25 years, my India will...", according to an official report.

"Spanning crayon, oil and water colour, each artwork is a glimpse into the future through the eyes of young children, demonstrating their insight into India's national ambitions and a profound awareness of their role in making these a lived reality," Sapna Chadha, Vice President of Marketing, India and Southeast Asia, said in the statement,

"We are delighted by the participation in this year's contest, and thank all participants for their creativity and enthusiasm," she added.

The contest winner's doodle will be displayed on the India homepage for 24 hours on November 14.

The winner will also receive a Rs 5,00,000 college scholarship; a Rs 2,00,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organisation with a Certificate or Trophy of achievement; Google hardware devices or allied products (subject to availability); and fun Google collectables, the report added.

The public can participate in the contest's online voting up until 10 a.m. on November 7.

