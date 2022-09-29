JUST IN
Google to soon allow people to translate local news directly in Search
Amazon introduces Fire TV Cube (third-gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro in India
iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report
Amazon unveils contactless device to monitor breathing while sleeping
What is NaVIC?
Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping
CERT-In warns WhatsApp users of bugs that remote attackers can exploit
Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India: Ericsson report
5G-adoption readiness in India twice that of the UK and the US: Report
Sony Expands its Wireless Speaker X-Series Range with 3 New Models
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google to soon allow people to translate local news directly in Search
Business Standard

Google will now notify users if their personal info appears in Search

Google on Thursday said that starting early next year, it will notify users if their personal information like phone number, email and home address appear in Search results

Topics
Google | Google Search | Data Privacy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google search
Photo: Bloomberg

Google on Thursday said that starting early next year, it will notify users if their personal information like phone number, email and home address appear in Search results.

The 'Results about you' tool will make it easier to make removal requests of personal information from Google Search, said the company.

"Early next year, you'll also be able to opt into alerts if new results appear with personally identifying information, so you can quickly request their removal from Google Search," said the tech giant.

Apart from the new tool, the removal requests can also be done globally by anyone using Google's form-based system.

The feature has already started appearing for some Search users.

With this new tool, if you find your personal information like home address, email address, phone number or any other information on Google Search, just click on the three-dot overflow menu that appears in the top-right corner of each result.

Currently, to remove any personal identifiable information (PII), you need to go to a Google Support page and fill out a form containing the URL you wanted to be removed from the search results.

Removing contact information from Google Search doesn't remove it from the web, "which is why you may wish to contact the hosting site directly, if you're comfortable doing so".

Earlier this year, Google updated its policies around removing personally identifying information.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 12:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU