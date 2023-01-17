JUST IN
Google rolls out support for 33 new offline languages on 'Translate' app
Amazon announces Republic Day sale offers on 5G smartphones: Details here
Samsung announces Republic Day sale offers on phones, earphones, and more
HMD Global launches Unisoc T612-powered Nokia T21 tablet: Know price, specs
Apple set to enter bidding war for English Premier League streaming rights
India's 5G phone market set to expand over 70% by end of 2023: Report
Google's Clock app on Pixel devices now lets users record alarm sounds
Apple watch receives credit for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage
Sony may launch monitoring application to block piracy apps on Android TV
Fitbit Versa 4 review: Fitness focussed, but falls short on smart features
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google rolls out support for 33 new offline languages on 'Translate' app
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google working on in-house version of Apple's AirTag device tracker

Tech giant Google is reportedly developing its own version of Apple's AirTag tracker

Topics
Google | Apple  | Data Tracker

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple AirTag, AirTag leather loop
Apple AirTag

Tech giant Google is reportedly developing its own version of Apple's AirTag tracker.

According to developer and leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant's smart tracker is codenamed 'grogu', reports SamMobile.

These trackers are useful because they can be linked to devices that might get misplaced or have a chance of getting lost.

Google's smart tracker is expected to work on a distributed tracking network, which is similar to that of Apple AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag.

The tech giant is likely to rename the distributed tracking network as the 'Finder Network'.

The new smart tracker is expected to work with both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology.

For sound alerts, the device might be integrated with a small internal speaker and it will be launched in various colours.

The new smart tracker is expected to be launched at Google I/O 2023-- the tech giant's annual developer conference, the report said.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 16:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU