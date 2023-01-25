Govt expects 5-7 countries to sign up for India's tech stack by March

-
ALSO READ
What is Baal Aadhaar card? Check benefits, eligibility, and other details
Aadhaar enrolment for newborns to be expanded to all states in few months
How to check Aadhaar authentication history? Here's a step-by-step guide
Those not linking Aadhaar with election card will stay in voters' list: Gov
How to change biometric information in Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide
-
The government expects five to seven countries to sign up for adopting India-developed technology platforms like UPI and Aadhaar by March for accelerating digitisation, according to Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
While speaking at India Stack Developer Conference, the minister said that the Prime Minister has decided to offer India technology platforms to countries to help them accelerate digitisation.
"I expect by February-March, about 5-7 countries around the world to sign up (for adopting platforms)," Chandrasekhar said.
The government plans to reach out to several countries to offer them technology stack (Aadhaar, UPI, Digi Locker, Co-Win, GeM, GSTN etc) as part of its responsibility as G20 Presidency and expects Indian startups and system integrators to gain from the exercise.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 12:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU