JUST IN
Union ministers test 'BharOS' operating system developed by IIT-Madras
Microsoft Edge may soon allow users to split two tabs in single window
Android 14 to block outdated apps to help reduce malware attack: Report
Facing user complaints, DoT considers launching 5G service quality test
Several countries expected to adopt India's tech stack in Feb: Minister
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to launch alongside OnePlus 11, Buds 2 Pro on Feb 7
'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world: MoS IT
5G IoT connections to surpass 100 mn globally by 2026: Juniper Research
Alia Bhatt's age to Bitcoin prices, here is what India asked Alexa in 2022
Microsoft Edge Insiders in Dev channel can now personalise sidebar
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Union ministers test 'BharOS' operating system developed by IIT-Madras
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russia aims to deploy over 1,000 satellites in orbit by 2030: Roscosmos

Russia should increase the number of satellites in orbit from about 200 now to at least 1,000 by 2030, said Yury Borisov, Director General of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos

Topics
Russia | Satellite | space race

IANS  |  Moscow 

Russia aims to deploy over 1,000 satellites in orbit by 2030: Roscosmos
Russia aims to deploy over 1,000 satellites in orbit by 2030: Roscosmos

Russia should increase the number of satellites in orbit from about 200 now to at least 1,000 by 2030, said Yury Borisov, Director General of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos.

In order to achieve such growth, it is necessary to produce 250 satellites per year and then 300-350 satellites annually by 2030, taking into account the gradual replacement of obsolete ones, Borisov said at an event on space exploration, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that the 1,000 satellites in orbit should serve for various purposes, including communications, remote sensing of the Earth, meteorology and navigation.

Russia will start to deploy its own orbital station in 2027, according to Borisov, who said in July 2022 that Russia would pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 but later postponed the possible deadline to 2028.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 09:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU