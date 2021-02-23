Honor to launch newly designed MagicBook laptop with thin bezels: Report

-
Honor is reportedly planning to launch a newly designed MagicBook laptop with narrower screen bezels.
The newly designed MagicBook series may be powered by AMD's Raider 5000U series or Intel's 11th generation Core H35 processors, which are expected to be released in March.According to GzimoChina, the chin region of the display will carry the company's logo while the power button will be housed on the top right corner of the bottom half.As per the report, the laptop's camera will be shifted to the top center region of the keyboard.
Recently, the company launched its new MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 laptop series in China. Both the laptops feature new 11th-Gen Intel Core i processors and come with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.
The company claims that the new MagicBook laptops come with 49 per cent performance boost compared to the older generation.
It runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system.
Both the laptops sport similar specifications, apart from the display sizes. The Honor MagicBook 14 2021 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920X1080 pixels. The MagicBook 15 2021 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920X1080.
