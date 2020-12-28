Huawei's first Kirin-powered laptop's specifications revealed

-
Huawei is reportedly working on a flagship laptop, powered by its own Kirin chip and now photo of the upcoming product's shipping box released on the Chinese social media platform Weibo has revealed its important specifications.
According to GSMArena, the laptop will be powered by the impressive and powerful Kirin 990 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch 1080p display, well primed from excellent visuals and speed operations.
The laptop itself is named Qingyun L410 and is expected to be a cheaper version of the MateBook 14.
There's also the possibility of the device supporting 5G connectivity given that the SoC itself features an integrated 5G modem.
This 5G capability is one feature that could stand the device out and enhance Huawei's reputation.
The laptop will most certainly hit the Chinese market first before going international. If Huawei has plans to release it outside of China in the first place.
