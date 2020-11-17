Huawei sells Honor smartphone biz to 'ensure its own survival'

-
ALSO READ
Huawei in talks to sell parts of its Honor smartphone business: Report
Hit by US sanctions, Huawei sells Honor smartphone business: Details here
India-first product in works, local manufacturing on anvil: Huawei's Honor
Huawei to sell Honor phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government
Huawei leads China smartphone market with 45% share in Q3: Report
-
Struggling to keep its consumer business afloat in the wake of the US sanctions, Chinese conglomerate Huawei on Tuesday announced to sell off its Honor smartphone business assets to China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co Ltd.
The company said that the sale -- which could be around $15 billion according to multiple reports -- will help Honor's channel sellers and suppliers make it through this difficult time.
Honor smartphones have been hit by US sanctions that prevent Huawei from doing business with the US companies.
"Once the sale is complete, Huawei will not hold any shares or be involved in any business management or decision-making activities in the new Honor company," the company said in a statement.
"Huawei's consumer business has been under tremendous pressure as of late. This has been due to a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business," it added.
Huawei said the move has been made by Honor's industry chain to "ensure its own survival".
Over 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand first proposed this acquisition.
Since its creation in 2013, the Honor brand has focused on the youth market by offering phones in the low- to mid-end price range.
"During these past seven years, Honor has developed into a smartphone brand that ships over 70 million units annually," Huawei said.
In India, Honor recently entered the laptop market and also expanded its wearables portfolio in the country.
According to the Charles Peng, President, Honor India, the company's entry into the India laptop market in August this year has also turned out to be a success.
Launched at Rs 42,990, the company's introductory laptop, Honor MagicBook 15, comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a hidden pop-up webcam, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button and a compact 65W fast charger.
"It was sold out within seconds as soon as it went online. Further, we have received encouraging and positive feedback from our consumers who wish to own a PC that fulfills their requirements as well as suits their personality with a premium product at a competitive price," Peng told IANS last month.
"On future prospects, we are confident about our performance in India. We aim to create an intelligent new world for individuals by developing a smart living ecosystem having a diverse product portfolio including smart band, smartwatch, smart audio, laptops, and smartphones," he said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU