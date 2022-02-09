Instagram rolls out bulk delete features, security checkup worldwide

-
ALSO READ
Instagram pauses Instagram Kids, eyes changes to access and content
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Clubhouse adds support for 13 more languages including Bengali
Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join probe
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
-
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced that several features, including 'Your activity' will start rolling out globally.
The company said that people will now be able to bulk manage -- delete, archive -- their content and their interactions including comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.
"At the end of last year, we started testing a new experience for people to see and manage their activity on Instagram in one place," the company said in a blogpost.
"Now this new experience, called 'Your activity,' will start rolling out to everyone," it added.
In addition, people will be able to sort and filter their content and interactions by date and search for past comments, likes and stories replies from specific date ranges, all in one place.
Users can also use this to find content that they have recently deleted or archived, check out your search history, see the links they have visited and the amount of time spent on the platform and download information.
Earlier, the company introduced a 'Security checkup' for people whose accounts may have been hacked. Now, this feature is available to everyone worldwide.
Security checkup guides people through the steps needed to secure their account including checking login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming the accounts that share login information and updating account recovery contact information such as a phone number or email address.
Also, now, when users post something that goes against the company's Community Guidelines, it will appear in Account Status.
--IANS
vc/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU