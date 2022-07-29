Instagram to roll back its recent changes amid strong criticism

-
ALSO READ
Meta took down over 27 million pieces of bad content in India in March
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Bug hits Meta-owned Instagram stories, several users left in the lurch
Facebook owner defends policy on calls for violence that angered Russia
Facebook, Instagram will publicly provide details on how ads target users
-
After experiencing strong criticism, Meta-owned Instagram has decided to roll back some recent changes to the product, including a full-screen home feed and temporarily reduce recommended posts.
According to TechCrunch, the photo-sharing platform's head Adam Mosseri revealed the news in an interview with Platformer and said Instagram will phase out a test that turned users' home feeds into a TikTok-like full-screen experience that prioritised video in the coming weeks.
The report also mentioned that it will temporarily reduce the number of recommended posts users see as it plans to improve and rework its algorithms.
"I am glad we took a risk -- if we are not failing every once in a while, we are not thinking big enough or bold enough," Mosseri was quoted as saying in the interview.
"But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. When we have learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we are going to work through that," he added.
Mosseri noted that users' concerns about the changes were reflected in Instagram's own internal data, which is why the company plans to take a step back and figure out how to move forward.
The change comes as users have expressed frustration over the app's gradual transition from being a place where users could post and see photos of their friends and family, and more towards chasing TikTok.
Recently, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner criticised Instagram for trying to be like TikTok.
Later, the Meta-owned platform's head shared a video explaining the recent changes.
Mosseri had said the app will continue to support photos, but believed it will become more video-focused over time. He added that if users see a new, full-screen version of their feed, it is just a test.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU