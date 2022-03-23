Instagram users can now control their feed with Favourites, Following

-
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday said it is introducing two new ways -- Favourites and Following -- to choose what users see in their feed.
The company said it wants users to be able to shape Instagram into the best possible experience and give them ways to quickly see what they are most interested in.
"Your Instagram feed is a mix of photos and videos from people you follow, suggested posts and more. Over time, we are going to add more recommendations to your feed based on your interests -- Favourites and Following are new ways to catch up on recent posts from the accounts you follow," the company said in a statement.
Favourites shows users the latest from accounts that they choose, like their best friends and favourite creators. In addition to this view, posts from accounts in Favourites will also show up higher in home feed.
Following shows users posts from the people they follow. Both Favourites and Following will show users posts in chronological order to quickly catch up on recent posts.
To use Favourites and Following, users will need to tap on Instagram in the top left corner of the home page to choose what they see.
"Use Favourites to see the most recent posts from the accounts you have added to your favourites list," the company said.
"You can add up to 50 accounts to your list, and make changes to this list at any time -- people are not notified when they are added or removed. Posts from accounts on your favourites list will also show up higher in your home feed, as shown by a star icon," it added.
--IANS
vc/bg
