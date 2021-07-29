Intel along with Ministry of Education and CBSE launches 'ÁI For All' drive

Intel, in collaboration with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Ministry of Education, today announced the launch of the ‘AI For All’ initiative with the purpose of creating a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) for everyone in India.

The pandemic has accelerated India’s digital transformation and research suggests emerging technologies like AI are crucial for driving more resilience as well as economic growth. NITI Aayog's National Strategy for AI is built on the philosophy of 'AI For All' and focuses on leveraging AI for inclusive growth and developing population-scale AI solutions for societal needs.

India’s National Education Policy 2020 also emphasizes preparing students for an AI driven economy. As India strives to leverage AI for all and build a digital-ready foundation, it is essential to focus on demystifying AI for the wider population to help them understand how it can positively impact their lives.

Based on Intel’s AI For Citizens program, AI For All is a 4-hour, self-paced learning program that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner. It is as applicable to a student, a stay-at-home parent as it is to a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. The program aims to introduce AI to 1 million citizens in its first year.

“AI has the power to drive faster economic growth, address population-scale challenges and benefit the lives and livelihoods of people. The AI For All initiative based on Intel’s AI For Citizens program aims to make India AI-ready by building awareness and appreciation of AI among everyone. The program further strengthens Intel’s commitment to collaborating with the Government of India to reach the full potential of AI and further the vision of a digitally-empowered India,” said Shweta Khurana, Director - APJ, Global Partnerships and Initiatives at

How It Works: Anyone interested in the AI For All self-learning online course can sign up for free on https://cbseacademic.nic.in/aiforall.html. The 4-hour open content resource is divided into two sections – AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours).

The segment on AI Awareness provides an elementary understanding of AI, misconceptions around AI and its application potential. The AI Appreciation segment helps learners understand the key domains of AI, its impact across industries, and gets them started on building personal learning plans. At the end of each stage, participants will be given personalized digital badges that can be shared on social media.

To ensure inclusive access, the program is available in 11 vernacular languages for anyone with digital access. The content is also compatible with various talkback applications to make it accessible for visually impaired people.

“National Education Policy 2020 acknowledges the importance of AI and emphasizes on preparing everyone for an AI driven economy. AI For All is one of the largest AI public awareness programs worldwide and will help demystify AI in an inclusive manner strengthening India's position as a global leader for emerging technologies,” said Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director Skill Education and Training, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

is collaborating with governments and communities globally to build a digital-first mindset and expand access to the AI skills needed for current and future jobs. In India, the AI For All initiative is part of Intel’s corporate social responsibility efforts towards democratizing AI for all.