Intel announces 12th Gen Core mobile processors with 2 cores at CES 2022

Intel has launched the 12th Gen Core mobile processors built on Intel 7 process and carrying two different types of core -- P cores as well as E cores at CES 2022.
Intel claims that the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs offer up to 40 per cent faster than their predecessors. They also support DDR5, DDR4, LPDDR4, and LPDDR4x RAM.
The mobile version of the 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs also supports the latest technologies like Thunderbolt 4, and WiFi 6E (Gig+) connectivity.
There are three variations of 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors -- H series and U series. The 12th Gen Intel Core H series CPUs offer up to 14 CPU cores, while the 12th Gen Intel Core U series CPUs offer up to 10 CPU cores.
Lastly, there is the new 12th Gen Intel Core P series CPUs, which are meant for thin-and-light performance devices.
In addition, Intel has also announced its non-overclockable 12th Gen socketed desktop CPU lineup, with 22 new models across the Core i9 to Pentium and Celeron tiers, at 65W and 35W TDP ratings.
Intel also showcased the next iteration of Intel Evo. The next generation of Intel Evo certified laptops will have features like WiFi 6E connectivity, FHD web camera (not mandatory), dynamic background noise suppression, and Intel connectivity performance suite.
