iOS 15 may drop support for iPhone 6, 2016 iPhone SE, says report

-
ALSO READ
Apple's smallest iPhone with 5.4 inch display may be called iPhone 12 Mini
Apple to replace iPhone 11 display with touch issues for free
Apple's iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020 gone in a jiffy during India festive sale
Apple Inc may discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
-
Apple is planning to release the iOS 15 operating system in June and now a new report has revealed that it may kill support for older devices like the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s Plus as well as 2016 iPhone SE.
According to the report from the French news website iPhoneSoft, Apple's iOS 15 update will seemingly drop support for devices with an A9 chip when it launches later in 2021.
iOS 15 will run on the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and all newer iPhones that have been released, making it compatible with devices that have an A10 chip or newer.
The seventh-generation iPod touch has an A10 chip, so it should be able to run iOS 15.
In addition to the iPhones, iPhoneSoft also says a number of iPads will no longer be supported by iPadOS 15.
iPadOS 15 may drop support for the iPad mini 4 (2015), iPad Air 2 (2014), and iPad 5 (2017), equipped with A8, A8X, and A9 chips, respectively.
Meanwhile, in the second beta of iOS 14.4, Apple is introducing a new warning on iPhones that have had their camera repaired or replaced with aftermarket components rather than the genuine Apple components.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU