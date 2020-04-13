Call of Duty: Warzone becomes fastest-growing Battle Royale gaming title

Just a month after launch, Activisions new battle royal entry Call of Duty: Warzone has topped 50 million players.

"Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty," the company said in a tweet.

The 50 million-milestone makes Warzone one of the fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming.

Earlier, within 24 hours of its launch, the game pulled in six million players, much more than the previous 2.5 million-player record held by Apex Legends. It then reached 15 million players within three days of its release and ten days to reach 30 million.

The number has been impacted due to work-from-home policies as people stay indoors during the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The company has announced the arrival of a solo mode to its battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone. It is available for free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The free-to-play and cross platform experience, Call of Duty: Warzone, is available to download for free. One do not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone.

Warzone is a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk, where up to 150 players will battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

For owners of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone will replace the previously named 'Classified' panel in the Main Menu.

Additionally, Call of Duty: Mobile earlier confirmed that Zombies mode will be removed from the game as of March 25, on account of the game's creators finding it to be lacking in quality.

Meanwhile, Fortnite and Apex Legends has usual 100 per match. Apex Legends also introduced a limited time solo mode, but it is currently unavailable.

