Jabra launches new TWS earbuds Elite 4 Active in India at Rs 10,999

-
ALSO READ
Jabra Elite 3 earbuds Review: One of the best, if not exactly the best
Jabra Evolve2 30 headphones review: Ideal for work-from-home set-up
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds review: Mini but not mighty enough
JBL Live Pro+ review: Tiny earbuds for powerful sound, noise cancellation
Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds launched at Rs 5,999, sale begins Aug 17
-
Popular audio brand Jabra on Tuesday launched new earbuds -- Jabra Elite 4 Active -- in India at Rs 10,999.
Jabra Elite 4 Active, which comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), is now available in navy, black, and light mint colour options.
"In our endeavour to offer unique experiences to our customers, we are launching the Jabra Elite 4 Active, which will be the perfect companion for users in their fitness journey," Amitesh Punhani, Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing at Jabra, said in a statement.
"Available in attractive colours, the earbuds will surely impress users with its look, ergonomic design and innovative features," Punhani added.
The company said that its true wireless range allows for heavy usage with IP57-rated water and sweatproof durability.
The earbuds are said to provide up to 7 hours of play-time. It also offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection.
The Jabra Elite 4 Active is available in online and offline stores.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU