iPhone 14 to get punch-hole screen, rumoured to ditch screen notch

Apple is planning to launch four new handsets iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro as well as iPhone 14 Pro Max in September and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone 14 may come with a hole-punch display that eliminates the notch, alongside an updated iPhone SE with 5G connectivity.
According to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, Apple is planning to introduce a hole-punch screen, that creates a compact window for a camera to shine through, without needing to use a full notch, reports AppleInsider.
The iPhone maker may come up with an alternative to keep using Face ID on its flagship devices.
In addition, Gurman also claimed that the iPhone SE would gain an update that would add 5G connectivity to Apple's entry-level iPhone.
In addition, Apple is also planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September.
Earlier this week, a rumour from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot. However, a new report from MacRumors, says that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.
It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.
It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.
The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.
Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
