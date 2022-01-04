OnePlus 10 Pro to sport triple rear cameras, Hasselblad branding

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Buds Pro review: Sound thrills but controls ruin user experience
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
OnePlus Nord 2 5G review: A motley mix, but a step in the right direction
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
OnePlus Nord 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 launched: Sale info, specs
-
The much-anticipated OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to be launched on January 11 and now the first official teaser of the handset has revealed that it would come with all-new triple rear camera array alongside the Hasselblad camera branding at the back.
OnePlus also revealed that the smartphone will come in two colour options - volcanic black and forest emerald.
"We have worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module," Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus said in a tweet while sharing the first look of the upcoming handset.
The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system.
As per the 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 supports output of 7.3ampere at 11V. It translates to a whopping 80W fast charging speed.
So far the fastest charging supported by the OnePlus devices is 65W. With the 80W fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 10 Pro will become the fastest charging OnePlus device, the report said.
Other than this, the phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
A recent report said that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.
--IANS
wh/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU