Karix Mobile partners Truecaller to offer business caller ID solutions

Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, and Swedish Caller ID firm announced their partnership to launch the Verified Business Caller ID solutions for enterprises to enrich the user experience by fostering a communication ecosystem built on trust and safety.

Enterprises in India can now leverage this solution to connect better with customers over voice calls through increased brand visibility, identity, and credibility.

With Business Caller ID, Karix Mobile's customers will bear a verified business badge and a verified icon when calls are placed to their end-users.

In addition, the appearance of the brand logo and brand name on the handset will help enterprises identify themselves and facilitate improved service delivery when they connect with their users. The configuration of these features into voice calls will also help brands gain insights into the health of their call workflow.

Deepak Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "Our partnership is the coming together of two of the world's most trusted names - Karix and - in the enterprise to consumer communication ecosystem. The partnership is an extension of our commitment to provide purposeful, timely, and verified engagements to enterprises and their consumers."

"The Truecaller Business Caller ID solutions will not only help enterprises improve the efficiency of their communication but also help end-users avail services by identifying the calls placed as genuine and important. On a real-time basis, enterprises will be able to establish their brand's trustworthiness, improving their customers' overall consumer experience," Deepak added.

Enterprises attempt to reach out to millions of users each day to service, transact and interact with their customers. However, increasing instances of fraud and spam discourage users from answering calls, thereby leading to a loss of customer delight, business opportunities, and revenue. With Truecaller Business Caller ID, enterprises can increase their customer outreach and service efforts. This results in improved response rates, driving higher customer satisfaction and call efficiency. For end users, the risk of falling prey to fraud, scams, or phishing is significantly reduced.

"Truecaller Enterprise has been set up with the goal of developing solutions for businesses that will not only increase the efficiency of their communications but also enhance their brand reputation and deliver considerable value and safety to consumers as a fraud prevention tool. With Truecaller Enterprise Solutions, our reseller partners will play a critical role in facilitating productive communication for both end-users and companies. With Karix Mobile's strong market presence and reach, they will play a critical role in expanding our business together and delivering tremendous value for end customers with the enterprise ecosystem," said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller Enterprise.

