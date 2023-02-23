JUST IN
SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD review: No-brainer, but expensive
Business Standard

Krafton re-enters India with a new game available for download in March

The company has reimagined the game for the Indian audience, bringing several new updates including full-fledged Hindi language support to provide an immersive experience for Indian gaming community

Topics
online games | India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game developer Krafton, which saw its popular game being banned in India last year, on Thursday announced a new game for the country that will be available for download and play in March.

Dreamotion and Krafton announced pre-registration for an all-new Indian version of 'Road to Valor: Empires', a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game.

The company said it has reimagined the game for the Indian audience, bringing several new updates including full-fledged Hindi language support to provide an immersive experience for the Indian gaming community.

Keeping in mind the regional pricing, the new optional starter pack with exclusive rewards for Indian users will also be available starting at Rs 29.

"We're very excited to have worked with our talented studio, Dreamotion, to bring in an authentic strategy experience in a casual format for Indians," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, Krafton.

"With the addition of Indian rewards, new UI, and unique features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilisations." Sohn added.

In 'Road to Valor: Empires', players embark on a quest to build armies and win thrilling battles while commanding mythical guardians and troops.

With the addition of the Hindi user interface, players can enjoy an enthralling visual journey as they play with various civilisations.

Furthermore, exclusive India-specific updates include the option to create custom rooms where users can host, spectate, and play together with fellow gamers, said the company.

"The new custom room feature will help casual players in India invite and jump into quick 2v2 matches or even spectate top players," said Junyoung Lee, CEO, Dreamotion.

'Road to Valor: Empires' is the successor to 'Road to Valor: World War II', which launched in January 2019 and crossed more than 3 million downloads.

In July last year, Google and Apple pulled popular battle royale game BGMI from their respective app stores, following a government order.

BGMI was the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, exclusively for players in the country developed and published by Krafton.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 14:20 IST

