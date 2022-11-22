JUST IN
Business Standard

LG develops 'Invisible' Thin Actuator Sound Solution for automobiles

LG Display has announced that it has developed the "Thin Actuator Sound Solution", a new sound technology for automobiles.

Topics
LG Electronics | Automobile | speakers

IANS  |  Seoul 

LG
LG "Thin Actuator Sound Solution"

LG Display has announced that it has developed the "Thin Actuator Sound Solution", a new sound technology for automobiles.

While traditional speakers are large and heavy due to components such as voice coils, cones and magnets, LG Display's film-type exciter technology makes the "Thin Actuator Sound Solution" extremely thin and light, making it an invisible speaker for cars.

"We have transformed the conventionally heavy and bulky speaker into a high-quality 'invisible' sound solution by using our cutting-edge technology to elevate space, design, and eco-friendly factors and provide a next-level sound experience like none before," Yeo Chun-ho, Vice President and Head of the Business Development Division at LG Display said in a statement.

The new speakers come in a passport-like size (150mm x 90mm) with a thickness of 2.5mm, equivalent to that of two coins stacked together, and a light weight of 40g, making it just 30 per cent of the weight and 10 per cent of the thickness of a conventional car speaker, according to an official report.

The device uses the company's unique technology to vibrate off display panels and various materials inside the car body to provide a rich, 3D immersive sound experience.

Moreover, the compact size and innovative form factor of the speaker enable it to be installed in various parts of the car including the dashboard, headliner, pillar, and headrests while eliminating deviations in audio quality, the report added.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 19:29 IST

