JUST IN
Spotify adds audio enhancement feature for podcast creators: Details here
Vu Technologies launches Google TV-powered GloLED TV 43-inch at Rs 29,999
PLAYFIT SLIM2C smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details
Thinking of breaking up with Twitter? Here's the right way to do it
Meta rolls out new privacy updates for teens on Instagram, Facebook
What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?
Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch goes on sale with introductory offer on Flipkart
Twitter is done with layoffs, ready to hire again, says Elon Musk
Chingari introduces new content monetisation plan for creators, users
Elon Musk pauses relaunch of Twitter's $8 plan till impersonation stops
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Spotify adds audio enhancement feature for podcast creators: Details here
Business Standard

Jabra launches new earbuds 'Evolve2 Buds' for professionals in India

The earbuds come with 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery including the charging case

Topics
Earbuds | True Wireless Earphones | Jabra

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Jabra Evolve2 Buds
Jabra Evolve2 Buds

Popular audio brand Jabra on Tuesday launched the new earbuds, Jabra Evolve2 Buds in India for Rs 39,122.

The new earbuds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go, also uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

"Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go," Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra, said in a statement.

The Evolve2 Buds feature a long wireless range that allows for stable connectivity and increased mobility, due to the exclusive, in-case dongle that plugs directly into your computer, according to an official report.

Moreover, the earbuds come with 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery including the charging case.

Also, the "advanced multipoint connection" allows the earbuds to connect to two devices at a time.

The new earbuds will be available at all Jabra-authorised resellers from the end of November.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earbuds

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU