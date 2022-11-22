Jabra launches new earbuds 'Evolve2 Buds' for professionals in India

-
Popular audio brand Jabra on Tuesday launched the new earbuds, Jabra Evolve2 Buds in India for Rs 39,122.
The new earbuds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go, also uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.
"Employees have settled into the flexibility and freedom that comes with Hybrid working and expect things to be much more pliable than they were pre-pandemic. With all that in mind, we are happy to launch our newest offering Jabra Evolve2 Buds that is aesthetically suited for working professionals on the go," Peter Jayaseelan, Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia and Head, Public Sector (APAC), Jabra, said in a statement.
The Evolve2 Buds feature a long wireless range that allows for stable connectivity and increased mobility, due to the exclusive, in-case dongle that plugs directly into your computer, according to an official report.
Moreover, the earbuds come with 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery including the charging case.
Also, the "advanced multipoint connection" allows the earbuds to connect to two devices at a time.
The new earbuds will be available at all Jabra-authorised resellers from the end of November.
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 14:56 IST
