Meta Inc displayed warnings on 200 mn pieces of content on Facebook in Q2

Meta displayed warnings on over 200 million distinct pieces of content on (including re-shares) globally in the April-June period (Q2) based on over 130,000 debunking articles written by its fact-checking partners.

The company said that it now has more than 90 fact-checking partners around the world who review and rate viral misinformation.

"We continue to make progress on the prevalence of bullying and harassment content, which is now eight to nine views per 10,000 on and four to five views per 10,000 on Instagram," it said in its community standards enforcement report (CSER).

On hate speech on Facebook, the prevalence remained at two views per 10,000.

"We took action on 13.5 million pieces of it in Q2, from 15.1 million pieces in Q1," said the social network.

The company said that its independent Oversight Board will soon issue a new type of binding judgment on cases: whether or not it should apply a warning screen to some pieces of content.

"While the board has already been able to apply binding decisions on whether to take down or leave up pieces of content, this expansion will empower them further by giving them more input on how content appears and is distributed to people across our platforms," said Meta.

From June 2021 to June 2022, Meta documented 68 newsworthiness allowances, of which, 13 (20 per cent) of those were issued for posts by politicians.

In a separate widely viewed content report (WVCR) for the second quarter of 2022, Meta said it removed over 500 inauthentic and authentic accounts, Pages and Groups run by foreign spammers marketing to US audiences.

