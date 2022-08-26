Meta Inc displayed warnings on 200 mn pieces of content on Facebook in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Meta expands 3rd party fact-checking programme in India, adds NewsMeter
Monthly active users for Facebook drop by 25% in South Korea, says analysis
WhatsApp new feature: How to set avatar as profile photo
Snap agrees to pay $35 mn over illegal user data collection in US
Snapchat+ reach 1 mn subscribers, users can now get noticed by celebrities
-
Meta displayed warnings on over 200 million distinct pieces of content on Facebook (including re-shares) globally in the April-June period (Q2) based on over 130,000 debunking articles written by its fact-checking partners.
The company said that it now has more than 90 fact-checking partners around the world who review and rate viral misinformation.
"We continue to make progress on the prevalence of bullying and harassment content, which is now eight to nine views per 10,000 on Facebook and four to five views per 10,000 on Instagram," it said in its community standards enforcement report (CSER).
On hate speech on Facebook, the prevalence remained at two views per 10,000.
"We took action on 13.5 million pieces of it in Q2, from 15.1 million pieces in Q1," said the social network.
The company said that its independent Oversight Board will soon issue a new type of binding judgment on cases: whether or not it should apply a warning screen to some pieces of content.
"While the board has already been able to apply binding decisions on whether to take down or leave up pieces of content, this expansion will empower them further by giving them more input on how content appears and is distributed to people across our platforms," said Meta.
From June 2021 to June 2022, Meta documented 68 newsworthiness allowances, of which, 13 (20 per cent) of those were issued for posts by politicians.
In a separate widely viewed content report (WVCR) for the second quarter of 2022, Meta said it removed over 500 inauthentic and authentic accounts, Pages and Groups run by foreign spammers marketing to US audiences.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU