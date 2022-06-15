Meta adds parental controls to Quest VR headsets to keep tab on young users

-
ALSO READ
Meta CEO announces roll out of Horizon Home on Quest 2 VR headset
Meta is planning to launch four high-end VR headsets by 2024
Meta took down over 27 million pieces of bad content in India in March
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider directed at Facebook
-
Meta, formerly Facebook, has announced that it is adding parental controls to all Quest virtual reality (VR) headsets that will allow parents to keep a tab on underage users' screen time and receive approval requests for purchases.
The company said it is beginning to roll out parental supervision tools to all Quest headsets.
"This is just a starting point, informed by careful collaboration with industry experts, and we will continue to grow and evolve our parental supervision tools over time," the company said in a blogpost.
In the Parent Dashboard, parents and guardians can approve their teenager's download or purchase of an app that is blocked by default based on its IARC-rating.
It will let teens over 13 submit an "Ask to Buy" request, which triggers a notification to their parents.
The parent can then approve or deny the request from the Oculus mobile app. They will also be able to block specific apps that may be inappropriate for their teenagers.
Meta said it is also launching a new Parent education hub that will include a guide to VR parental supervision tools from ConnectSafely to help parents discuss virtual reality with their teens.A
--IANS
vc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU