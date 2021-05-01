MediaTek expects 10-18% revenue growth in second quarter: Report

-
Taiwanese chip-maker company MediaTek is expecting to post another sequential increase of 10-18 per cent in revenues for the second quarter of 2021.
The company has also raised its internal revenue growth and gross margin projections for 2021 to 40 per cent and 44-46 per cent, respectively, DigiTimes reported, citing industry sources.
The company has already begun talks with its upstream supply chain partners about capacity support for 2022 and has achieved satisfactory results so far, the sources said.
MediaTek reported consolidated revenues of NT $108.03 billion for the first quarter, up 12.1 per cent sequentially and 77.5 per cent on year, with gross margin arriving at 44.9 per cent and net profits NT $25.77 billion, up 73.4 per cent sequentially and 347 per cent on year.
The company last month launched a new chipset for flagship 5G smartphones, Dimensity 1200, in the India market.
The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC features one of the fastest smartphone octa-core CPUs ever -- with a clock speed of 3GHz with up to 22 per cent faster CPU performance while also being 25 per cent more power-efficient versus the previous generation.
Equipped with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 with 12.5 per cent faster performance, the SoC delivers flagship-level premium performance with AI multimedia capabilities, incredible displays, faster refresh rates, gaming enhancements, and much more.
