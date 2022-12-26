JUST IN
DuckDuckGo announces new feature will block 'Sign in with Google' pop-up
Microsoft may bring Tabs feature to Notepad app on Windows 11: Report
Groundwork laid, here are the tech developments we will see in 2023
AI tool to help make real-time diagnoses during surgery, finds study
How Big Tech firms are rushing to train AI in Indian languages
Indian startups witness 38% decline in total funding in 2022: Reports
5G to digital rupee, India made great strides in digital domain in 2022
Chatbots will do more than just chatting
Microsoft employee mistakenly leaks new version of Notepad with tabs
YouTube tests 'play last in queue' feature for videos in iOS, Android apps
You are here: Home » Technology » News
DuckDuckGo announces new feature will block 'Sign in with Google' pop-up
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users the ability to report status updates on desktop beta.

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | Metaverse

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users the ability to report status updates on desktop beta.

The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section, reports WABetaInfo.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

Same as the reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation.

However, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can see the content of users' messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe.

The ability to report status updates is under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform had rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 08:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU