WhatsApp rolls out customised 'Avatars' to some beta testers: Report

-
ALSO READ
You may soon get to keep disappearing Whatsapp messages after they are dead
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
WhatsApp new feature: How to set avatar as profile photo
Telegram's new update brings infinite reactions, emoji statuses
WhatsApp to roll out new privacy features; to allow users to leave silently
-
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out customised 'Avatars' to some beta testers.
According to WABetaInfo, an avatar is the best way to express yourself on WhatsApp.
Users might experience a few minor glitches because this feature has recently been made available to some people.
Some beta testers have received the option to create an avatar after updating WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store.
After creating an avatar, the application will immediately create a new sticker pack so that users can share stickers with their loved ones.
Additionally, users can select an avatar to use as their profile picture.
More users will be able to get the feature over the next several weeks, the report said.
Recently, the company released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers.
The feature was available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it was limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers.
The report mentioned that if any user wants to check if the feature was available on their WhatsApp account, they can try to create a group or add new participants to an existing one.
In May, along with new features, the company rolled out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group from 256 people.
--IANS
aj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 11:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU