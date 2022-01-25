Meta says new AI supercomputer to be world's fastest by mid-2022

-
Facebook parent company Meta has said that its newly unveiled artificial intelligence supercomputer will be the fastest in the world by the middle of next year.
"Today we're introducing the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which we believe is among the fastest AI supercomputers running today and will be the fastest in the world once fully built out in mid-2022," Meta said in a statement on Monday.
"AI can currently perform tasks like translating text between languages and helping identify potentially harmful content, but developing the next generation of AI will require powerful supercomputers capable of quintillions of operations per second," it added.
According to the company, developing the next generation of AI will require supercomputers capable of "quintillions of operations per second".
RSC, the company said, will help build new and improved AI models and allow for work across hundreds of different languages.
Meta also said the RSC will help build technologies for the next major computing platform - the metaverse.
"Ultimately, the work done with RSC will pave the way toward building technologies for the next major computing platform -- the metaverse, where AI-driven applications and products will play an important role," the company said.
