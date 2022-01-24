Google's mid-range smartphone Pixel 6A likely to launch in May: Report

-
-
Google is reportedly planning to launch its next mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 6A, in May.
As per the usually reliable tipster Max Jambor, the Google Pixel 6A is going to make its bow in May, which is around the time of the annual Google IO 2022 event, reports Techradar.
To recall, the Google Pixel 5a 5G was announced in August 2021. Its predecessor Pixel 4a was unveiled in August 2020. The Pixel 3a was made official during the Google I/O event, which was held in May 2019.
Google is also expected to announce the Pixel Watch on May 26, a seemingly likely date for the next Google I/O conference.
Pixel is one of the most eagerly-awaited smartphone in 2022. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Google Pixel 6A is rumoured to pack a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12.2MP primary camera, and a 12MP camera.
The smartphone may come with a single front camera setup for selfies, an 8MP primary camera.
It is said to feature a mid-range Tensor processor, probably a Tensor Lite SoC or Snapdragon 778G.
Pixel 6A may have 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage running on Android 12 out of the box, with guaranteed up to three years of version upgrades and security updates up to five years.
