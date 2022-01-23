Tech giant Microsoft to add support for hyperlinks feature to Excel

Tech giant is reportedly adding support for hyperlinks feature to Excel.

According to Windows Central, the popular spreadsheet app will soon support hyperlinks within modern comments.

This has been a requested feature for years, and should make it much easier to share content from the web while working together on a spreadsheet, the report said.

The feature appears in a recently updated entry on the 365 roadmap, it added.

Support for hyperlinks within modern comments could arrive as soon as February 2022, but that's not a firm release date.

Modern comments are available in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Designed for collaboration, modern comments support @mentions, which can then notify people via email.

At the moment, it is possible to add hyperlinks to notes, but those are different than comments, the report said.

Support for hyperlinks within modern comments in Excel should smooth out people's workflows and make it easier to share online content, it added.

