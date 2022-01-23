Tech giant Microsoft to add support for hyperlinks feature to Excel

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft discontinuing Office apps for Chromebook users
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
Twitter launches subscription-based feature 'super follows' for iOS users
Microsoft launches Surface Pro X 2-in-1 in India, price starts at Rs 93,999
Microsoft rolls out new feature to automatically delete meeting recordings
-
Tech giant Microsoft is reportedly adding support for hyperlinks feature to Excel.
According to Windows Central, the popular spreadsheet app will soon support hyperlinks within modern comments.
This has been a requested feature for years, and should make it much easier to share content from the web while working together on a spreadsheet, the report said.
The feature appears in a recently updated entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, it added.
Support for hyperlinks within modern comments could arrive as soon as February 2022, but that's not a firm release date.
Modern comments are available in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Designed for collaboration, modern comments support @mentions, which can then notify people via email.
At the moment, it is possible to add hyperlinks to notes, but those are different than comments, the report said.
Support for hyperlinks within modern comments in Excel should smooth out people's workflows and make it easier to share online content, it added.
--IANS
vc/svn
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU