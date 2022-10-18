JUST IN
3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen: What to do about it
Business Standard

Meta starts ad campaign against Apple's iMessage to promote Whatsapp

Recently, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp had released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers

Topics
Metaverse | whatsapp | Mark Zuckerberg

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta (Photo: Bloomberg)

Meta has launched a new advertisement campaign to target Apple's iMessage platform.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, revealed the campaign in which Apple is criticised for only providing end-to-end encryption for iMessage and not for regular SMS communication.

Zuckerberg published a photo of the new advertisement playing at Penn Station in New York in an Instagram post.

The advertisement says: "Protect your personal messages across devices with end-to-end encryption. Always message privately."

One green and one blue letter bubble, patterned like Apple's Messages app, are displayed in the advertisement. The phrase "private bubble" appears in a third bubble, indicating that WhatsApp is a private platform.

"WhatsApp is more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption.

"With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn't have," he added.

Meanwhile, recently, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp had released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers.

According to a report, the feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it is limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 11:07 IST

