JUST IN
Fossil to roll out Wear OS 3 update on Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatches
Samsung develops 'MicroLED on Silicon' to replace glass for AR headset
Flipkart unveils Flipverse, a virtual shopping experience in metaverse
Motorola launches Moto e22s in India: Know price, specifications, and more
WhatsApp shares protocols for platform users to prevent account from ban
Apple confirms iOS 16's SIM bug affecting iPhone 14 series: Reports
Ericsson partners with Reliance Jio to build 5G standalone network
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro 1st Android phones to support only 64-bit apps
Apple, Mercedes-Benz partner to bring Spatial Audio to different models
Apple festival offer of up to Rs 7,000 discount on products ends on Oct 24
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung develops 'MicroLED on Silicon' to replace glass for AR headset
Business Standard

Fossil to roll out Wear OS 3 update on Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatches

Watchmaker brand Fossil announced on Monday that it will begin rolling out Wear OS 3 to its Gen 6 wellness edition smartwatches, which will offer improved wellness features and a streamlined design

Topics
Fossil | Fossil Group | smartwatches

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch
Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch

Watchmaker brand Fossil announced on Monday that it will begin rolling out Wear OS 3 to its Gen 6 wellness edition smartwatches, which will offer improved wellness features and a streamlined design.

The latest version offers increased speed and performance with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, rapid charging, Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity and more.

"Our latest Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is our most advanced smartwatch yet, that uses the Google Wear OS and our array of integrated health metrics to offer a transformative wellness experience to our fitness-first users," Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil India, said in a statement.

The new version of the smartwatch brings an updated user interface, redesigned watch navigation, and an increase in performance and quality for wellness metrics.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers SpO2 measurement, estimated cardio fitness level, automatic workout detection, continuous heart rate tracking, sleep insights, and more, the company said.

The Wellness Edition launched in three styles with a newly-designed 44mm case, including black IP, silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold-tone stainless steel.

The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch touchscreen display, 8GB storage and 1GB RAM, and water resistance. It costs Rs 24,245 and comes with a variety of silicone straps for Rs 2,432 each.

--IANS

shs/vc/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fossil

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 19:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU