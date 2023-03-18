JUST IN
Business Standard

Microsoft AI Bing's new feature lets users share chat responses on Facebook

Tech giant Microsoft has introduced a new feature which allows users to share AI-powered Bing chat responses with others on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, email or using a persistent link

Topics
Microsoft | Artificial intelligence | Facebook

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft Bing
Photo: Shutterstock

Tech giant Microsoft has introduced a new feature which allows users to share AI-powered Bing chat responses with others on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, email or using a persistent link.

"Some of you may have noticed you've received accelerated access into the new Bing preview as part of onboarding tests we're running," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Friday.

"Users on Edge v111.0.1661.41 and newer will now see the new Bing icon in the sidebar which includes Chat and Compose experiences designed for Bing chat."

These experiences will appear to users who have access to the new Bing preview.

Earlier, new Bing experiences in the sidebar were only available in the Edge Dev browser version.

The company is also testing an optimization on the "Balanced" mode that improves performance, resulting in shorter but much faster responses.

However, responses in Precise and Creative tones remain unchanged.

"We've increased the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing from 10 to 15. The total number of turns per day has also increased from 120 to 150," the tech giant said.

Also, users can now skip the waitlist and use the Bing preview in Skype with their friends, by simply joining a group chat where at leastAone person is approved.

"We've improved the ability for Bing to absorb larger amounts of context in Creative tone conversations. This expanded context window allows for better grounding, improved summarization of longer documents and pages, and longer conversations," it added.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 10:34 IST

