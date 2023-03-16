JUST IN
It seems users can now sign up, try new AI Bing Chat without any waitlist
OpenAI's Artificial Intelligence language model GPT-4 is exciting, scary
Baidu's shares dive 10% after pre-recorded demo of AI chatbot disappoints
Samsung launches Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G smartphones in India: Details
Sony to launch 'PlayStation 5 Pro' gaming console in 2024: Report
WhatsApp's new feature on iOS lets users extract text from images
Nothing OS 1.5.3 brings support for upcoming Ear (2) on Phone (1): Details
Russian hacker group Phoenix hit Indian health ministry website: CloudSEK
Vivo V27 Pro review: All-round smartphone with focus on imaging capability
5G adoption to take time, only a third of users may switch by March 2025
You are here: Home » Technology » News
OpenAI's Artificial Intelligence language model GPT-4 is exciting, scary
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

It seems users can now sign up, try new AI Bing Chat without any waitlist

Microsoft appears to have removed the waitlist for its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered new Bing Chat, which means that now anyone can sign up and use the chatbot

Topics
Artificial intelligence | Microsoft | Chatbot

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft appears to have removed the waitlist for its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered new Bing Chat, which means that now anyone can sign up and use the chatbot.

Until now, users had to add their names to a waitlist to try the new Bing, but it appears to no longer be necessary, reports Windows Central.

However, the tech giant has not released any official information regarding a policy change.

Microsoft Edge's stable version recently added Bing to the Sidebar, but accessing Bing Chat and other new Bing services required joining the waiting list.

Last week, Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, had announced that the AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users.

For comparison, its rival Google Search engine has more than 1 billion daily active users.

Roughly one-third of daily Bing preview users are using AI chat daily, he had mentioned.

The company first announced its new Bing AI last month and also opened up its waitlist on that same day.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 13:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU