Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Samsung to Realme, deals on budget 5G smartphones
Google announces 250 mn devices now powered by Android 13 (Go edition)

Android 13 adds Google Play System updates to Go devices, which helps to make sure that devices are frequently receiving important software updates

Google | Google Go | Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Google has announced that over 250 million monthly active devices are powered by Android Go, after the company declared the release of Android 13 (Go edition).

The tech giant focused on three major qualities in Android 13-- reliability, usability and customisation.

Android 13 adds Google Play System updates to Go devices, which helps to make sure that devices are frequently receiving important software updates.

Go edition comes with built-in intelligence that helps to better utilise the phone, said the company.

The update offers a 'Discover' feature, that allows users to swipe right from the home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

The new release features Material You that allows users to customise their smartphone's color scheme to match with the wallpaper.

Users will get four corresponding color schemes to choose from, after setting the wallpaper image. This helps to make the device feel unique to the user.

The update also brings features like 'Notification Permissions', 'App Language Preferences' and more.

"Our goal with this release is to support more possibilities for the millions of current and future owners of an Android Go device," said the company in a blogpost.

"Look out for new devices launching with Android 13 (Go edition) in 2023," it added.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:08 IST

