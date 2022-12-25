JUST IN
Microsoft employee mistakenly leaks new version of Notepad with tabs
YouTube tests 'play last in queue' feature for videos in iOS, Android apps
Twitter restores suicide prevention hotlines, other safety resources
Elon Musk says Twitter to allow users to turn off view count feature
Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21 smartphones
Apple Inc's chip-making error led to less impressive iPhone 14 Pro
YouTube Music testing live lyrics with newer Casting UI, says report
Users flag Google Calendar bug for creating random events, says report
Apple published support document to help users solution for HomeKit issues
Google's Pixel phone plans for next three years leaked, says report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
YouTube tests 'play last in queue' feature for videos in iOS, Android apps
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft employee mistakenly leaks new version of Notepad with tabs

An employee of the American tech giant Microsoft has accidentally announced that Windows 11's Notepad app is getting a tabs feature.

Topics
Microsoft | Windows 11 | Technology

ANI  Others 

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report

An employee of the American tech giant Microsoft has accidentally announced that Windows 11's Notepad app is getting a tabs feature.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, a photo of a version of Notepad with tabs was shared by the employee, a senior product manager at Microsoft.

"Notepad in Windows 11 now has tabs!" he enthusiastically announced with a loudspeaker emoji.

The screenshot included a Microsoft internal warning: "Confidential Don't discuss features or take screenshots." It suggested that Microsoft's tabs feature is still in early internal testing.

Minutes later the tweet was deleted but not before Windows Central and several Windows enthusiast Twitter accounts had spotted it.

If Microsoft does implement tabs for Notepad, it will be the first built-in tool to have a tabbed interface, following the addition of tabs to File Explorer earlier this year, reported The Verge.

Microsoft first tried tabs across all Windows 10 apps in a feature called Sets four years ago. This contained tab functionality in Notepad and File Explorer, however, Microsoft halted the project and never released it to Windows 10 customers.

The addition of tabs in Notepad could signal a shift towards tabs appearing in more built-in Windows apps.

Microsoft may have dropped the Sets feature in Windows 10, but that hasn't stopped Windows power users from bringing tabs to life in various parts of the operating system via third-party tools and apps, as per The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 17:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU