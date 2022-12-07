Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

-
ALSO READ
Nintendo to end support for account logins via FB, Twitter from Oct 25
Razer unveils Nintendo Switch-style, world's 1st 5G gaming device
Microsoft announces to keep 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation forever: Reports
Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony
Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?
-
Microsoft has entered a 10-year agreement with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to bring 'Call Of Duty' (CoD) games on Nintendo consoles if the Activision Blizzard acquisition closes.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King.
"Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people, however they choose to play," he added.
Spencer also mentioned that "Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox".
Earlier this week, Microsoft president Brad Smith had confirmed that Microsoft offered a 10-year contract to Sony to make future CoD games available on PlayStation.
Smith noted that "Sony has emerged as the loudest objector" to Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and "it's as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix".
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 16:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU