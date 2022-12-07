Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

has entered a 10-year agreement with Japanese gaming giant to bring 'Call Of Duty' (CoD) games on consoles if the Activision Blizzard acquisition closes.

Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

" has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring to @ following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King.

"Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people, however they choose to play," he added.

Spencer also mentioned that "Microsoft has committed to continue to offer on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox".

Earlier this week, Microsoft president Brad Smith had confirmed that Microsoft offered a 10-year contract to Sony to make future CoD games available on PlayStation.

Smith noted that "Sony has emerged as the loudest objector" to Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and "it's as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix".

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)