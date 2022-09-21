Nintendo to end support for account logins via FB, Twitter from Oct 25

-
-
Video game company Nintendo has announced that it will no longer be possible to link a Facebook or Twitter account to a Nintendo Account from October 25.
The platform said that users will no longer be able to create a new Nintendo Account using a Facebook or Twitter account. However, they can sign in via their Apple and Google accounts.
"We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause to those who have been using a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to their Nintendo Account," the company said in a blogpost.
The company said that it will also no longer be possible to participate in missions through which users can earn My Nintendo Points by linking their Nintendo Account to a Facebook or Twitter account.
"After the discontinuation of this option, it will no longer be possible to use a Facebook or Twitter account to sign in to a Nintendo Account," the platform said.
"When using devices that you have already signed in to your Nintendo Account on, you may be able to use your Nintendo Account without signing in again," it added.
In August, the gaming giant said it suffered a nearly 23 per cent decline in console sales to 3.43 million in the second quarter (Q2).
The sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined due to semiconductor shortages affecting production.
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 12:14 IST
