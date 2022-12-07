Apple delays launch of its electric vehicle 'Apple Car' until 2026

Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its electric vehicle, referred to as the 'Apple Car', until 2026 and is expected to be priced under $1,00,000.

Apple is scaling back its vision for the self-driving electric vehicle, reports Gizmochina.

This vehicle's project is known as 'Titan' and it seems to have been in limbo for the past few months.

Initially, the iPhone maker intended to create an automobile with no steering wheel or pedals, allowing passengers to sit facing one another in a limousine-style vehicle.

However, the project has now been reduced in scope and will have a more traditional design with a driver's seat, steering wheel and pedals.

The vehicle won't have a fully autonomous driving or self-driving feature, but it will be able to drive itself on highways.

It will provide sufficient autonomy for users to play games or view videos while driving down the road, but will request you to take over when you're in a city or during bad weather.

Since the tech giant has trimmed back the amenities and technologies for the vehicle, Apple Car will now cost under $100,000 instead of the over $120,000 that it was first expected.

The vehicle's design is still being worked on by the company, but it will be finished by the end of next year.

Following that, the list of features for the car is expected to be finished by 2024, and testing will start sometime in 2025 ahead of the Apple Car's expected launch in 2026.

Apple Car was first reported to arrive in 2024.

