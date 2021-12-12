Microsoft fixes Teams bug that prevented 911 calls on Android: Report

-
Tech giant Microsoft has fixed a Teams bug that led to failed 911 calls on devices using Android 10 or later, media reports say.
A Reddit user discovered that having Teams installed, but not signed in, would prevent emergency calls from going through, citing XDA Developers, Engadget reported.
The phone would say a call was active and ring once, but never properly initiate the connection -- call logs would show nothing.
"While all Android calling apps will try to create a PhoneAccount class instance in the operating system, Teams was creating instances every time a user started the app 'cold' -- that increased the chances of a sorting problem that stopped calls from going through," the report said.
Google talked to the Reddit user and revealed that both the company and Microsoft were planning fixes.
In addition to the Microsoft patch, Google is delivering an Android platform update on January 4 that should address its side of the problem.
Users can delete and reinstall Teams to clear any excess PhoneAccount instances, and staying logged in should prevent any mishaps.
