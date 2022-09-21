Microsoft rolls out new Windows 11 update in more than 190 countries

Tech giant has announced that it is now rolling out the latest version of Windows 11 -- Windows 11 2022 update -- in more than 190 countries.

The company said the new update will expand Amazon App Store Preview to international markets, built-in Game Pass for Windows 11, new accessibility features, advanced security updates, and much more.

"Our launch approach to Windows 11 leverages our well-established update systems and processes. The measured and phased rollout will offer the update via Windows Update when data shows that your device is ready, as our objective is to provide a quality update experience," John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, said in a blogpost.

"We will initially ramp up the offering availability in the first weeks as we monitor quality signals. If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we may put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved," Cable added.

Eligible users can choose to install the new update by opening Windows Update settings and selecting Check for updates.

The company said it is announcing a new set of experiences including the Tabbed File explorer, considered a component of the 2022 Update for all editions, which will be ready this October.

mentioned that it has planned a phased rollout timed with the October optional non-security preview release for these features and then they will be made broadly available in the November 2022 security update release.

It has also reduced the download size of feature updates by 450MB for many users.

"We have also reduced download and installation time of the monthly cumulative update, as well as reclaimed hundreds of megabytes of disk footprint to give back to the user. Learn more about these improvements," the company said.

