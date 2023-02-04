JUST IN
Microsoft's new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI may encourage natural language
Tech giant Apple may launch 'HomePod mini 2' in 2024, says analyst
YouTube releases 'Go Live Together' for creators to co-stream on phone
Google to host event about artificial intelligence on February 8
Twitter expands Blue subscription service to 6 more countries: Reports
YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai
Apple sets all-time sales record in India, retail store soon: Tim Cook
NoiseFit Force smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details
Google's parent Alphabet reports $76 bn in revenue, bets big on AI
Apple predicts drop in Q2 revenue, indicates iPhone production crisis over
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Tech giant Apple may launch 'HomePod mini 2' in 2024, says analyst
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft's new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI may encourage natural language

According to the screenshots, the new Bing describes itself as a "research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner at your side"

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Bing | artifical intelligence

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft
Photo: Bloomberg

Microsoft's new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI will reportedly encourage natural language instead of keyword-driven search terms.

The new Bing went live but the company quickly shut it down, reports Windows Central.

Luckily, a user named Owen Yin was able to take a few screenshots and test out a few features before his access was removed.

According to the screenshots, the new Bing describes itself as a "research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner at your side".

The major change between a normal web search engine and the new AI-powered Bing is that the search bar is now a chat box, which is larger in size.

Users will be able to ask the search engine for specific topics or ideas and even ask for its opinion.

Moreover, it is expected that new Bing will also allow users to search the web traditionally if someone prefers using keywords in the search box, the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 14:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU