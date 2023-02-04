Microsoft's new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI may encourage natural language

Microsoft's new Bing powered by ChatGPT-4 AI will reportedly encourage natural language instead of keyword-driven search terms.

The new Bing went live but the company quickly shut it down, reports Windows Central.

Luckily, a user named Owen Yin was able to take a few screenshots and test out a few features before his access was removed.

According to the screenshots, the new Bing describes itself as a "research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner at your side".

The major change between a normal web search engine and the new AI-powered Bing is that the search bar is now a chat box, which is larger in size.

Users will be able to ask the search engine for specific topics or ideas and even ask for its opinion.

Moreover, it is expected that new Bing will also allow users to search the web traditionally if someone prefers using keywords in the search box, the report said.

