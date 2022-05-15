Microsoft tests built-in VPN for Canary to secure public Wi-Fi connections

-
ALSO READ
Serious bug puts Apple iCloud, Twitter, Minecraft at hacking threat
What are edge data centres and why are they essential for 5G?
Explained: The security flaw that's freaked out the internet
TikTok emerges as most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021: Report
TikTok dethrones Google to become most popular website of 2021: Report
-
Tech giant Microsoft is testing a built-in VPN feature for Edge Canary that allows users to securely connect to public Wi-Fi networks.
Microsoft Edge Secure network is now available for select users of Edge Canary. It protects people's data by masking a device's IP address, encrypting user data, and routing web connections through a secured network, reports Windows Central.
Microsoft Edge Secure Network was already available for some Edge Canary users, but Microsoft officially announced the feature on May 12.
The tool, which is powered by Cloudflare, makes it more difficult for internet service providers (ISPs) to collect browsing data. It also prevents advertisers from using your information to show targeted ads.
The report said that Microsoft will give users 1GB of free data each month, at least while the feature is in preview. It is unclear if Microsoft will remove this free allotment in the future.
Streaming video will use up data more quickly than generally browsing the web, so it would be wise to use Secure Network's controls to customise when you enable the tool, as per the report.
In areas where VPNs are allowed, Secure Network will connect devices to a "local data centre and the IP address your browsing data flows through will be geographically similar to your actual region", according to Microsoft.
This will protect privacy because it won't share your IP address, but it will not allow you to pretend to be in another region.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU