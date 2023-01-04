JUST IN
Business Standard

Motorola rolls out software update to enable Reliance Jio True 5G on phones

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced its partnership with Motorola to enable 'True 5G' across Motorola's extensive 5G smartphone portfolio in India

Topics
Motorola India | Reliance Jio | 5G in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

5g

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced its partnership with Motorola to enable 'True 5G' across Motorola's extensive 5G smartphone portfolio in India.

The smartphone company has rolled out software updates which will enable users to use Jio's True 5G across its extensive 5G portfolio.

"Motorola comes with advanced 5G features such as carrier aggregation, 4x4 Mimo and support for most 5G bands in India. These features along with Jio True 5G network will unleash the true potential of 5G in India," Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said in a statement.

"All Jio users using Motorola devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly," he added.

With stand-alone 5G architecture, an advanced 5G network, and zero dependencies on the 4G network, Motorola 5G smartphone users will now be able to make the most of Jio's True 5G experience.

"Motorola smartphones give an exceptionally reliable, optimised, and fast 5G experience across price points, staying true to our commitment of giving True 5G - the most comprehensive, no compromise 5G smartphone portfolio to Indian consumers with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points," Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 14:07 IST

