Business Standard

Music platform Spotify launches AI-powered personalised music feature 'DJ'

The new feature will sort the latest music and will look back at some of the users' old favourites, even the songs they haven't listened to for years

Topics
Spotify | music streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Spotify

Music streaming platform Spotify has launched its new Apersonalised music feature 'DJ' which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Currently rolling out in beta, the new feature will deliver a "curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you'll like in a stunningly realistic voice", the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The company defines the DJ feature as a personalised AI guide that knows users and their "music taste" so well that it can choose what to play for them.

The new feature will sort the latest music and will look back at some of the users' old favourites, even the songs they haven't listened to for years.

"It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you," it added.

The more users listen and tell the DJ what they like and don't like, the better its recommendations will get.

The feature uses Spotify's personalisation technology, which gives users a lineup of music recommendations based on what the platform knows they like.

It also uses "Generative AI" through the use of OpenAI technology, and a "dynamic AI voice" platform from the company's Sonantic acquisition that "brings to life stunningly realistic voices from text."

"Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood," the company said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 15:45 IST

